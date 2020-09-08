Dutch Inflation Lowest In Nearly 4 Years

Dutch consumer price inflation eased to the lowest in nearly four years in August, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 0.7 percent year-on-year in August, after a 1.7 percent increase in July. The easing in the inflation rate was the biggest in eleven years.

The latest inflation was partly due to fall in prices of air tickets and package tours, by 21.6 percent and 11.5 percent, respectively.

Prices for clothing fell 4.5 percent and food cost eased to 1.0 percent.

Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, rose to 0.3 percent in August, slower than 1.6 percent increase in the previous month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com