Dutch Inflation Slows In July

Dutch consumer price inflation eased in July after rising in the previous month, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index climbed 2.5 percent year-on-year in July, after a 2.7 percent increase in June.

Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, rose 2.5 percent in July, which was slower than 2.7 percent rise in prior month.

The latest slowdown in inflation was largely driven by lower prices for electricity and gas by the energy companies, data showed.

