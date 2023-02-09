The Netherlands’ consumer price inflation slowed to the lowest in eleven months as initially estimated in January amid lower energy costs, final data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 7.6 percent year-over-year in January, slower than the 9.6 percent increase in December. That was in line with flash data published on February 2.

Further, this was the lowest rate since last February 2022, when inflation was 6.2 percent.

The decrease in inflation was primarily due to 3.4 percent lower energy costs, which were influenced by government measures to reduce household energy charges. In December last year, energy was 52 percent more expensive compared to last year.

The annual price growth for clothing eased to 9.4 percent in January from 12.3 percent in December. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages moved up 2.14 percent.

Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, slowed to 8.4 percent in January from 11.0 percent in December, as estimated.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com