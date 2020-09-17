Dutch Jobless Rate Rises Further

The Dutch unemployment rate continued to increase in August, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The ILO jobless rate for the 15-75 year age group rose to a seasonally adjusted 4.6 percent in August from 4.5 percent in July.

The pace of increase in the rate has slowed. Between May and June, the jobless rate had increased from 3.6 percent to 4.3 percent.

The number of unemployed increased to 426,000 in August from 419,000 in the previous month.

The unemployment rate among the youth aged between 15 and 25 years, rose to 11.0 percent in August from 10.7 percent in the prior month.

Demand for unemployment benefits reduced in August. At the end of the month, 292,000 unemployment benefits were paid versus 301,000 paid at the end of July.

