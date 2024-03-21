The unemployment rate in The Netherlands saw a minor uptick in February, hitting a peak unseen in the last five months, according to data from the country’s Central Bureau of Statistics. Figures revealed a rise in the seasonally adjusted International Labour Organization (ILO) unemployment rate to 3.7% in February, up from January’s steady rate of 3.6%. This marked an increase from the same month last year when the unemployment rate sat at 3.5%. The total number of unemployed individuals rose to 379,000 in February from 368,000 in the preceding month. Particularly hitting young people aged 15 to 25, the youth unemployment rate climbed to 8.7% in February, up from 8.2% in January.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com