Dutch Jobless Rate Steady In February

The Dutch jobless rate remained stable in February, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The ILO jobless rate for the 15-75 year old age group was at a seasonally adjusted 3.6 percent in February, the same rate as seen in January.

The number of unemployed persons rose to 340,000 in February from 337,000 in the preceding month.

The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 years, increased to 9.4 percent in February from 9.1 percent in the previous month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com