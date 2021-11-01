Dutch Manufacturing Growth Accelerates Further

The Dutch manufacturing sector growth accelerated further on robust output and employment in October, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Monday.

The Nevi Netherlands manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 62.5 from September’s seven-month low of 62.0.

The headline index has registered above 60.0 for eight successive months, indicating sustained rapid growth of the sector.

New orders and output rose at similarly marked rates, while growth of employment and stocks of purchases were among the strongest ever recorded in the 21-year survey history, the survey showed.

Suppliers’ delivery times continued to lengthen to a near-record degree, further boosting the PMI.

October data also indicated a record rise in output prices, reflecting surging cost burdens.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com