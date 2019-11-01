Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Dutch Manufacturing Growth Slowest Since Mid-2013

Dutch Manufacturing Growth Slowest Since Mid-2013

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 3 mins ago

The Netherlands’ manufacturing growth fell to the lowest level in over six years in October, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Friday.

The NEVI Manufacturing purchasing managers’ index, or PMI, fell to 50.3 in October from 51.6 in September. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

The PMI reading was the weakest since June 2013.

Output and new order trend reflected the slower growth in the sector in October. Production decreased for the first time in six-and-a-half years, albeit modestly, amid reports of weaker market conditions.

New order growth was the weakest in three months despite a rebound in export demand.

Manufacturers’ confidence weakened to the second-lowest since August 2013, yet remained positive.

On the price front, input costs fell for the first time in over three years and average prices charged by firms increased in October. The rate of charge inflation was fractional, and the slowest in over three years.

The rate of job creation eased to the slowest in seven months in October and backlogs of work continued to decline.

Pre-production inventories growth fell for three consecutive months in October. Stocks of finished goods decreased for the second month in a row and at the fastest pace since June 2015.

“Manufacturers were less confident regarding their output expectations, with sentiment among the lowest in survey history,” Lewis Cooper, economist at IHS Markit, said.

“Nonetheless, the latest official data (updated to August) indicated a year-on-year fall in production of 0.8 percent, with PMI data for September and October hinting that this trend may continue,” the economist added.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.