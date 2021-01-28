Dutch Producer Confidence Improves In January

Dutch producer confidence improved in January to its highest level since March, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The producer sentiment index rose to 0.6 in January from -0.4 in December. This was above the average score of 0.2 seen over the past twenty years.

Opinion on expected activity were more positive in January. Producers were less negative about the order book for the eighth straight month, and their assessment of stocks of finished products remained unchanged, the agency said.

There were more entrepreneurs who expected their production to increase in the coming three months, the agency said.

Producers were more confident in the electrical engineering and machinery industry, and metal industry, while sentiment in other business classes declined.

Producers were more positive in the wood and building material industry in January, while food industry were more negative.

