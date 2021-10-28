Dutch producer confidence improves in October, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The producer sentiment index rose to 12.3 in October from 11.1 in September. This was above the average score of 0.6 seen over the past twenty years.

A similar higher reading was seen in July.

Producers were slightly more positive about the order position, while assessment of stocks of finished goods improved, the agency said.

There were more entrepreneurs who expected their production to increase in the coming three months, the agency said.

The producers in the electrical and machine industry were more positive in October.

