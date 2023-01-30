The Netherlands’ producer confidence improved slightly at the start of the year, as entrepreneurs were somewhat more positive about their order position, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

The producer sentiment index rose to 3.6 in January from 3.3 in December. This was above the long term average score of 1.2 s

Producers were slightly more positive about their order position, the agency said. In addition, their assessment of stocks of finished goods was less negative.

The producers were almost as positive as they were a month earlier about the expected production.

The confidence level of producers increased in half of the sectors in January. Producers in the electrical engineering and machinery industries were more positive in January.

