Dutch Q4 GDP Growth Unrevised

Dutch economic growth improved as initially estimated in the three months ended December, latest figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.

Gross domestic product advanced 0.8 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, faster than the 0.4 percent rise in third quarter. That was in line with the flash data published on February 14.

The growth in the fourth quarter was mainly driven by exports.

On a yearly basis, economic growth slowed to 2.9 percent in the December quarter from 3.0 percent in the September quarter. The preliminary estimate was confirmed.

The GDP growth for the whole year 2017 was 3.2 percent, which was 0.1 percent more than the in the first calculation.

