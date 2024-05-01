In March 2024, Dutch retail sales experienced a decline, with the current indicator reaching 3.9%, down from the previous month’s 5.0% level in February 2024. The Year-over-Year comparison shows a decrease in retail sales growth when compared to the same month a year ago. This data was updated on 1 May 2024, highlighting the recent performance of the retail sector in the Netherlands. The decrease in retail sales could indicate evolving consumer trends, economic shifts, or other factors impacting the retail industry in the country. Analysts will closely monitor future retail sales data to assess the ongoing trajectory of the Dutch economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com