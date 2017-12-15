Dutch retail sales growth eased sharply in October to the weakest level in just over a year, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.
Retail sales increased 1.6 percent year-over-year in October, much slower than the 5.7 percent climb in September. The measure has been rising since May 2016.
Moreover, the latest rate of growth was the weakest since September last year, when sales had risen only 0.2 percent.
Food sales grew 4.0 percent annually in October, while non-food sales declined by 2.3 percent.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Dutch Retail Sales Growth At 13-Month Low - December 15, 2017
- *Dutch Oct Retail Sales Up 1.6% Vs. 5.7% In September - December 15, 2017
- Indonesia Exports Rise More Than Expected In November - December 14, 2017