Dutch Retail Sales Growth Slows In July

Dutch retail sales grew at a softer pace in July, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

Retail sales grew 9.7 percent year-on-year in July, after a 10.4 percent increase in June.

Sales of food and non-food sector increased by 5.6 percent and 10.2 percent, respectively, in July.

Sales of shops in DIY articles, furniture and home furnishings, kitchens and floors, and recreation goods increased in July, the agency said.

Online sales gained 38.3 percent compared to the same month last year.

The retail sales volume increased 7.1 percent in July.

