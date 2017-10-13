Dutch Retail Sales Growth Slows Slightly In August

Dutch retail sales growth eased marginally in August, after accelerating in the previous two months, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.

Retail sales climbed a shopping-day-adjusted 4.4 percent year-over-year in August, just below the 4.5 percent increase in July.

In June, the rate of growth was 4.1 percent. The measure has been rising since May last year.

Total food sales grew 2.9 percent annually in August and non-food sales advanced by 4.6 percent.

