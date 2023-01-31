The Netherlands’ retail sales rose at the fastest pace in eight months in December, data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Retail turnover adjusted for shopping days grew 11.0 percent yearly in December, following a 5.9 percent rise in November.

The latest annual growth was the biggest since April, when sales rose 8.3 percent.

Turnover in the food stores advanced 5.7 percent annually in December, and those of non-food stores climbed 21.5 percent. Online turnover grew 11.1 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, retail turnover gained 11.1 percent yearly in December.

The retail sales volume fell 0.5 percent in December from a year ago.

In 2022, retail sales turnover growth surged to 6.7 percent from 4.5 percent in 2021. This was the highest growth since 2005.

Food sales rose 4.2 percent in 2022, and turnover of the non-food store increased 12.2 percent. Online turnover declined 7.6 percent from 2021.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com