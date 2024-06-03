The Netherlands’ retail sector experienced a deceleration in growth for the month of April, as the year-over-year increase in sales dropped to 3.0%. This latest figure, updated on June 3, 2024, reflects a noticeable slowdown from the previous month’s year-over-year growth rate of 3.9% recorded in March.April’s performance marks a continued, albeit slower, expansion in the retail sector as it adjusts to varying economic pressures. Analysts had observed a more robust sales boost earlier in the year, and this recent downshift suggests a cooling trend as consumers and retailers alike navigate evolving market conditions.The year-over-year comparison indicates that while the retail sector remains in modest growth territory, persistent economic factors may be contributing to this gradual decline in momentum. Industry stakeholders will be closely monitoring upcoming months to gauge whether this trend signifies a longer-term shift or a temporary deceleration in the Dutch retail landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com