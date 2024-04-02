In a recent economic update from the Netherlands, Dutch retail sales have shown a significant increase in February 2024. The current indicator for retail sales has surged to 5%, marking a substantial improvement from the previous month’s figure of 2.4% in January 2024. This impressive growth in retail sales indicates a positive turn in consumer spending and economic activity within the country.The data, updated on 2nd April 2024, reveals a year-over-year comparison showing the actual change in February 2024 compared to the same month a year ago. The notable rise in retail sales suggests a strong performance in the Dutch retail sector, potentially boosting the overall economic outlook for the Netherlands. As consumer confidence remains high and the economy continues to recover, the surge in retail sales is a positive indicator of economic resilience and growth in the region.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com