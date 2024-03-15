The latest data on the Dutch trade balance for January 2024 has been released, showing a significant increase from the previous month. The trade balance reached 12.57 billion euros, up from 10.95 billion euros in December 2023. This improvement indicates a positive trend in the Netherlands’ trade relationships and exports, contributing to the country’s economic growth.The updated figures, released on March 15, 2024, highlight the resilience of the Dutch economy and its ability to maintain a strong position in the global market. The increase in the trade balance reflects the competitiveness of Dutch goods and services internationally, and bodes well for the country’s economic outlook. As the Netherlands continues to demonstrate robust trade performance, investors and analysts will be closely monitoring future developments to assess the sustainability of this positive momentum.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com