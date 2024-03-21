In economic news from the Netherlands, the latest data released indicates that the country’s unemployment rate rose slightly in February 2024. The previous indicator for January 2024 had shown a rate of 3.6%, but the most recent numbers have now reached 3.7%. This increase comes as a mild shift in the job market, reflecting a small uptick in unemployment within the country.The Dutch unemployment rate is closely monitored as a key economic indicator, reflecting the health of the labor market and the overall economy in the Netherlands. With the latest update on 21st March 2024, policymakers and analysts will be observing further trends to assess the impact of this uptick. Stay tuned for more updates on global economic developments.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com