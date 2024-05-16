DXC Technology Company (DXC) has reported its earnings for the fourth quarter:- **Net Earnings**: The company posted a loss of $200 million for Q4, compared to a loss of $756 million in the same period last year.- **Earnings Per Share (EPS)**: The EPS was -$1.10 in Q4, improving from -$3.38 in the previous year.- **Adjusted Earnings**: On an adjusted basis, the company reported earnings of $178 million, or $0.97 per share.- **Analyst Projections**: Analysts had anticipated earnings of $0.83 per share.- **Revenue**: Revenue for Q4 stood at $3.39 billion, down from $3.59 billion in the same quarter last year.**Guidance for Next Quarter**:- **EPS**: Projected to be between $0.55 and $0.60.- **Revenue**: Expected to range from $3.1 billion to $3.15 billion.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com