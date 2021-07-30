The Fed denies changes in interest rates and keeps them at 0% and 0.25%. DXY falls to its lowest level in July. A slowdown in inflation is expected due to the reduction of bottlenecks. The Delta variant continues to threaten recovery. Still awaiting employment, inflation and PMI data. Although the Federal Reserve maintains an optimistic […] The post DXY Analysis: Post-Fed Dollar Down, More Losses to Follow Under 92 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

