DXY Dollar Index Weekly Forecast: Around 92 After NFP, More Losses Ahead

DXY Dollar index extended losses to 92.00. Dismal US NFP weighed on the index and kept the pressure. Fed’s tapering plan and delta variant spread in the US may continue to guide the index. The weekly forecast for the DXY Dollar Index is bearish and may aim for 91.50. However, a technical upside retracement can … Continued

