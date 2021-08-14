DXY Dollar Index Weekly Forecast: Yields and Double Top Pushing to 92

DXY saw a sharp sell-off on Friday as the bonds yields fell. Gold rises as the delta variant continues to dent the market sentiment. Retail sales and FOMC meeting minutes are the key events to watch next week. The DXY Dollar Index weekly forecast is bearish as the bonds’ yields dropped this week, and the … Continued

