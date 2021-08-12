DXY Dollar index plunges below 20-SMA after the US CPI. Fundamentally, further losses are on the cards as Fed’s stance on tapering and rate hikes is mixed. The technical view is still neutral to bullish despite a big fall. The DXY Dollar Index outlook found aggressive selling on Wednesday after the US CPI figures were … Continued

The post DXY Outlook: Price Struggles Below 93.00, Bulls Not Giving up appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story