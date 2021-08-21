DXY Weekly Forecast: Bulls to Target 94 as Tapering Talks Intensify

DXY Dollar Index made yearly highs this week as risk sentiment remains sour. Fed’s tapering clues taken from July’s meeting minutes are lending big support to the US dollar. Jackson Hole Symposium is the key event next week, and Fed is expected to outline its tapering plan for the event. The core CPE price index … Continued
