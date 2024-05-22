Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) has set the terms for an underwritten public offering of 10.50 million shares of common stock, priced at $31.00 per share.The company anticipates gross proceeds of approximately $325.5 million from the offering, prior to the deduction of underwriting discounts, commissions, and other related expenses.The offering is projected to conclude around May 24, 2024. Additionally, Dyne has provided underwriters with a 30-day option to purchase up to an extra 1.58 million shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.In Tuesday’s regular trading session, DYN shares ended at $32.63, reflecting a decline of $2.75 or 7.77%. However, in after-hours trading, the stock experienced a slight rebound, gaining $0.32 or 0.98%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com