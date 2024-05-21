Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) is experiencing a significant decline in its stock, dropping over 7 percent on Tuesday morning following the announcement of a reduced fourth-quarter profit. The downturn is attributed to adverse weather conditions and heightened maintenance costs.The company’s profit fell to $77.09 million, or $2.24 per share, compared to $100.36 million, or $2.79 per share, in the same period last year. This result fell short of the $2.69 per share that analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters had anticipated. It is noteworthy that analysts’ estimates typically exclude special items.Despite the decline in profit, revenue for the quarter increased to $476.71 million from $470.13 million the previous year.Currently, Eagle Materials’ stock is trading at $238.11, down 7.34 percent from its previous close of $256.97. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between $145.03 and $276.61 on the New York Stock Exchange.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com