Eaton Corp. plc, a leading company in intelligent power management, confirmed that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officially authorized its nitrogen generation system oxygen sensor. This authentication applies to Boeing's 737 NG / 737 MAX models.Eaton also revealed that their oxygen sensor can seamlessly replace the original equipment manufacturer's (OEM) oxygen sensor in commercial single-aisle aircraft. This is because their sensor offers equivalence in form, fit, and functionality.Matt Norman, Vice President of Aftermarket and Commercial Services for Eaton's Aerospace Group, noted that their product's upgraded technology not only improves aircraft performance and reliability, but it also curtails maintenance costs.In the wake of the announcement, Eaton's shares on the New York Stock Exchange exhibited a slight increase of 0.21%, raising the stock price to $299.38.