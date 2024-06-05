eBay Inc. (EBAY) announced on Wednesday that, effective August 17, it will no longer accept American Express Company (AXP) cards as a payment option due to “unacceptably high fees for processing credit card transactions.”This decision comes in light of the fact that retailers paid over $172 billion in card-processing fees last year, which is significantly higher compared to the fees for similar cards like those issued by Visa Inc. (V) and Mastercard Inc. (MA), as reported by Bloomberg.In response to eBay’s action, American Express stated, “We find eBay’s decision to drop American Express as a payment choice for consumers to be inconsistent with their stated desire to increase competition at the point of sale.”As of now, eBay’s stock has declined by 1.28 percent, trading at $53.06 on the Nasdaq.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com