The European Commission has accused software giant Microsoft of violating competition rules.The European Commission has issued a preliminary opinion stating that Microsoft breached EU antitrust regulations by tying its communication and collaboration tool, Teams, to its widely-used productivity suites, Office 365 and Microsoft 365.Teams is a cloud-based platform that offers a range of functionalities, including messaging, calling, video meetings, and file sharing. It also integrates Microsoft's and third-party workplace tools and applications.In July 2023, the European Union initiated an antitrust investigation into Microsoft's bundling of Teams.The Commission expressed concerns that, since at least April 2019, Microsoft has been bundling Teams with its core SaaS productivity applications. This practice may have restricted competition in the market for communication and collaboration products, thereby reinforcing Microsoft's dominant position in productivity software and its suite-centric model against competing individual software suppliers.According to the Commission, the bundling practice may have given Teams a distribution advantage by not allowing customers the option to choose whether to access Teams when subscribing to Microsoft's SaaS productivity applications.The regulator believes that this conduct could have hindered Teams' competitors from effectively competing and innovating, ultimately to the detriment of customers in the European Economic Area.