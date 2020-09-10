ECB President Lagarde sent the euro higher by saying it doesn’t target the exchange rate. The upgrade to GDP forecasts is already based on the euro’s value. Rally may be limited as the bank sees the pandemic as a significant downside risk. “We do not target the FX rate” – Christine Lagarde, President of the […] The post ECB Analysis: Lagarde unleashes euro rally, virus and more QE may push it lower appeared first on Forex Crunch.

