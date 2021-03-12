The ECB has left its policy unchanged and vowed to ramp up bond-buying next quarter. Potentially lower European yields may weigh on the currency. The lack of commitment to longer-term support means fewer funds for the economy. Christine Lagarde’s largesse is gone – at least for the long-term – and that is bad news for […] The post ECB Analysis: Why Lagarde’s short-term fix is lose-lose for the euro appeared first on Forex Crunch.

