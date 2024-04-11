The European Central Bank (ECB) has decided to keep its Marginal Lending Facility rate unchanged at 4.75% for the Euro Zone. The previous indicator was also at 4.75%, indicating no change in the ECB’s monetary policy stance. The latest data update regarding this rate was on April 11, 2024. This decision comes amidst ongoing efforts to support economic growth and stability in the Euro Zone. The ECB’s Marginal Lending Facility is an important tool that helps banks manage their short-term liquidity needs, and the consistent rate suggests the ECB’s confidence in the current state of the Euro Zone economy. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring any future developments in ECB policies to gauge the trajectory of the region’s economic recovery.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com