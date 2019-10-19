EUR/USD has been on the rise due to the dollar’s weakness and high hopes for a Brexit deal. The focus now shifts to the European Central Bank. Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Danske Research discusses its expectations around next week’s ECB policy meeting. “Next week’s ECB meeting is Draghi’s final meeting before leaving […] The post ECB may trigger a bit of EUR/USD upside – Danske appeared first on Forex Crunch.

