TD Securities analysis team point out that today we get the minutes from the ECB’s September meeting and will be a key release for markets. Key Quotes “It was one of the most contentious we’ve seen, given the number of hawks publicly opposed to the plan, and the resignation of an Executive Board member afterwards. […] The post ECB Minutes in focus today – TD Securities appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- AUD/USD: Holding steady – Commerzbank - October 10, 2019
- ECB Minutes in focus today – TD Securities - October 10, 2019
- Eurogroup Head Centeno: There are mounting risks to the Eurozone economic outlook - October 10, 2019