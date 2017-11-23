Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / ECB Minutes: Policy Makers Broadly Agreed For Further Extension Of APP

ECB Minutes: Policy Makers Broadly Agreed For Further Extension Of APP

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

Large majority of European Central Bank’s policymakers supported the extension of the net asset purchases for nine months until the end of September 2018, amid robust and broad-based economic expansion in the bloc, an uptick in underlying inflation and the continued effective pass-through of the ECB’s policy measures to the financing conditions of the real economy, the minutes of the October 25- 26 meeting showed Thursday.

Members widely shared the view that continued solid and broad-based expansion of the euro area economy, amid supportive financing conditions, would eventually head inflation to levels consistent with the ECB’s medium-term inflation aim, the minutes, which the ECB calls the accounts, showed.

However, with inflation dynamics remaining subdued, the members agreed that an ample degree of monetary stimulus was still needed to secure a sustained return of inflation rates towards levels below, but close to, 2 percent.

Large majority of members supported the view that the asset purchases should be extended at a monthly pace of ?30 billion for nine months until the end of September 2018, or beyond, if necessary, the minutes showed.

Broad agreement was expressed among members to maintain the forward guidance on interest rates unchanged.

At the meeting, the Governing Council kept the main refi rate at zero percent, the deposit rate at -0.40 percent and the marginal lending facility at 0.25 percent.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.