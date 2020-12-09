The European Central Bank is set to add around €500 billion of QE in its December meeting. President Lagarde may warn about the euro’s exchange rate, potentially bringing it down. Hints about lowering interest rates could break the common currency but are unlikely. Many things have changed in 2020 – but talking directly about the […] The post ECB Preview: More money but no honey, Lagarde may lower the euro if she wants to appeared first on Forex Crunch.

