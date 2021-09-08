Our ECB preview is focused on Thursday’s European Central Bank (ECB) governing council meeting on monetary policy. It will make its decision on interest rates but more closely watched will be its thinking on the timing of the tapering of asset purchases. Its decision-making has been complicated by the hot inflation reading last week and … Continued

The post ECB Preview: Taper Caution Likely As Meeting Weighs Delta Risks appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story