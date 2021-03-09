The European Central Bank is set to leave its policy unchanged and express some concern about rising yields. Hints about measures to keep returns on debt in check would be welcomed by markets. The euro would receive a shot in the arm if the ECB surprises with immediate action. Is Christine Lagarde ready to loosen […] The post ECB Preview: Three scenarios for Lagarde to loosen policy, not necessarily lower the euro appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story