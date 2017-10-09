Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / ECB Says Eurozone Banks Well Equipped To Cope With Rate Shocks

ECB Says Eurozone Banks Well Equipped To Cope With Rate Shocks

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Eurozone banks are well equipped to cope with sudden or sharp changes in the interest rate environment, the European Central Bank said Monday, citing results from a test that used six different hypothetical interest rate shocks.

The study found that higher interest rates would lead to higher net interest income in the next 3 years for a majority of banks, but they would also lower the economic value of equity.

The test, which is part of the annual stress test for banks that is used to measure the overall capital demand, started late February among 111 banks operating in the euro area.

“While the capital demand for individual banks might be adapted to the identified risks, the overall capital demand will not change as a result of the interest rate sensitivity analysis, all else being equal,” the ECB said.

The ECB policymakers are mulling over the possibility of winding down its massive monetary stimulus in the near future as they gain confidence from the strong economy and the disappearance of deflationary risks.

Rate-setters are expected to initiate a crucial debate on tapering during their policy session due October 26 and announce a move for January next year. However, economists widely expect an interest rate hike only in 2019.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.