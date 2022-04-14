ECB’s Lagarde: Downside Risks To Growth Outlook Increased Substantially As A Result Of War
- *ECB's Lagarde: Very Attentive To Current Uncertainties, Closely Monitoring Incoming Data - April 14, 2022
- *ECB's Lagarde: Upside Risks Surrounding Inflation Outlook Have Also Intensified - April 14, 2022
- *ECB's Lagarde: Downside Risks To Growth Outlook Increased Substantially As A Result Of War - April 14, 2022