EchoStar Corp., a company specializing in satellite television, declared on Monday that its contract with the US Department of Defense (DoD) Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering FutureG Office has been extended.This extension is in connection with the ongoing deployment of standalone 5G networks at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii, as well as the Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington State. The latest extension builds on the award for the Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in 2021 and additional expansion in Hawaii in 2022, prolonging both projects through to 2025 with the introduction of further 5G enhancements.EchoStar is recognised for being a leading advocate for the incorporation of Open Radio Access Network in DoD networks.EchoStar's stock (SATS) observed an increase of 2.80 percent trading at $13.95 in the pre-market on the Nasdaq.