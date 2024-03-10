Egypt’s latest economic data reveals that the country’s Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) has surged to 35.1% in February 2024, showcasing a significant increase from the previous indicator of 29%. The Year-over-Year comparison indicates a substantial inflationary trend compared to the same period a year earlier. The data was updated on March 10, 2024, pointing towards ongoing economic challenges and price pressures within Egypt. As inflation continues to rise, consumers and policymakers will need to closely monitor these developments to navigate the economic landscape effectively.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com