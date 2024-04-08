In Egypt, the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of March 2024 showed a decrease compared to the same month a year ago. The latest data released on April 8, 2024, reveals that the current indicator stands at 33.7%, down from the previous month’s figure of 35.1% in February 2024. The Core CPI is a key indicator of inflation, excluding volatile items such as food and energy, providing a more accurate reflection of underlying price trends.The Year-over-Year comparison indicates that despite the decrease from the previous month, inflationary pressures remain elevated in Egypt. The Core CPI data is closely monitored by policymakers and analysts to assess the impact of price movements on the economy and guide monetary policy decisions. As the country continues to navigate economic challenges, monitoring inflation trends will be crucial for ensuring price stability and sustainable economic growth.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com