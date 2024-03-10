In the latest economic update, Egypt’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February 2024 has shown a significant increase, reaching 35.7%, up from 29.8% in January 2024. This data, which was updated on March 10, 2024, reflects a year-over-year comparison, indicating a notable rise in the cost of living in the country.The CPI is a crucial indicator of inflation that measures the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a basket of goods and services. This increase in Egypt’s CPI highlights the challenges faced by the population in managing their expenses amidst rising prices.As the country continues to monitor and address economic fluctuations, stakeholders will be observing closely to see how this increase in CPI may impact various aspects of the economy, including consumer spending, investment decisions, and government policy-making efforts. It remains to be seen how Egypt will navigate these inflationary pressures in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com