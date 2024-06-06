Egypt has reported a significant increase in its foreign reserves, hitting a new high of $46.13 billion as of June 6, 2024. The recent data reveals a remarkable growth from the previous record of $41.06 billion in May 2024, marking an increase of over $5 billion in just one month.This rapid accumulation of reserves is seen as a positive indicator of economic stability and increased investor confidence. Analysts suggest that the growth could be attributed to a variety of factors, including strong performances in key sectors such as tourism, exports, and remittances from Egyptians working abroad.Egyptian financial authorities are optimistic that this upward trend in foreign reserves will bolster the country’s economic standing and provide a cushion against external shocks. The consistent rise in reserves reflects Egypt’s efforts to strengthen its financial systems and encourage sustainable economic development.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com