The Central Bank of Egypt has decided to maintain its overnight lending rate at 28.25%, the same level it reached during the last update. As of May 23, 2024, the rate remains unchanged, showing stability in the country's monetary policy.This decision indicates that the Central Bank is taking a cautious approach in its efforts to control inflation and stabilize the economy. Previous adjustments had aimed to curb inflationary pressures, and keeping the rate steady suggests a potential balance in the financial landscape.Analysts are closely monitoring economic indicators to predict any future adjustments. The consistent overnight lending rate provides insight into the Central Bank's strategies amidst global economic fluctuations, ensuring that Egypt's financial environment remains robust and predictable for investors and borrowers alike.