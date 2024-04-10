According to the latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), refinery crude runs in the United States have decreased by 0.115 million barrels. The comparison, which is week-over-week, shows a notable decline in processing volumes. This drop follows the previous indicator that had also decreased, showing a smaller decline of 0.035 million barrels. The data was last updated on April 10, 2024, indicating a recent trend in reduced crude oil processing in the country.The decrease in refinery crude runs can have implications for the oil market, affecting supply levels and potentially influencing prices. Analysts will be closely monitoring these developments to assess the impact on the broader energy sector and the economy. As the world continues to navigate challenges such as geopolitical tensions and energy transition efforts, changes in refinery activity can provide valuable insights into the evolving dynamics of the global oil industry.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com